2 Women Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At St. James Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation at Lake Avenue Foot & Back Spa in St, James at approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Westchester County residents Jinzhen Shi, age 46, and Xiao Zhang, age 42, both of Mount Vernon, were charged with

Prostitution,

Unauthorized practice of a profession.

Shi was given a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Zhang was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal and Smithtown Building Department issued numerous violations of fire code and building offenses.

The operation was conducted by police in conjunction with:

Suffolk County PD Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime officers,

Fourth Squad detectives,

Property Section officers,

Community Support Unit,

Smithtown Fire Marshal and Building Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.