2 Women Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation at Island Royal Spa, located in Huntington, at 1740 East Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at about 3 p.m.

Both women are from Flushing, Queens:

Limin Shi, age 49, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and three counts of prostitution.

Dong Mei Wang, age 52, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

Both Shi and Wang were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.