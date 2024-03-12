2 Women Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Foot Spa

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers led an investigation at Cleopatra Foot Spa in Huntington Station, located at 1783 New York Ave., at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, March 11.

The manager, Xiu Rong Lin, age 61, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor.

Employees Xi Urong Lin, age 32, and Xin Peng, age 23, were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony, and prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Multiple violations were issued by Town of Huntington officials.

The three women will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Town of Huntington Building Department were also involved in the operation.

