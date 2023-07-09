15-Year-Old From Huntington Station Facing Host Of Charges After Shooting Himself, Police Say

A staff member at Huntington Hospital notified police that a 15-year-old boy was being treated in the emergency room for a gunshot wound to his left hand at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Second Squad detectives, a .22 caliber ghost gun was recovered at the teen’s Huntington Station residence, on Foxwood Drive Eas,t and he was placed under arrest about three hours late.

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Criminal possession of a firearm,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16,

Reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to appear at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date.

