Light Rain 76°

SHARE

1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized In Crash Near Wyandanch Intersection

One person was killed and three others hospitalized after a crash near a Long Island intersection.

Long Island Avenue, near South 21st Street, in Wyandanch.
Long Island Avenue, near South 21st Street, in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16 in Wyandanch.

A 44-year-old Wyandanch man was driving a 2016 Honda CRV westbound on Long Island Avenue when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2021 Toyota Camry, driven a 30-year-old Wheatley Heights woman, Suffolk County Police said.

The Wyandanch man's brother, the passenger in the CRV, Jose Sanchez Benitez, age 62, of Wyandanch, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Camry  was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. 

Her passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County PD cetectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE