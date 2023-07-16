1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized In Crash Near Wyandanch Intersection

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16 in Wyandanch.

A 44-year-old Wyandanch man was driving a 2016 Honda CRV westbound on Long Island Avenue when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2021 Toyota Camry, driven a 30-year-old Wheatley Heights woman, Suffolk County Police said.

The Wyandanch man's brother, the passenger in the CRV, Jose Sanchez Benitez, age 62, of Wyandanch, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

Her passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County PD cetectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

