Wappingers Falls Man Charged With Attempted Rape Of Child Under 13-Years-Old

Dutchess County resident Michael S. Fowler, age 37, of Wappingers Falls, was charged on Thursday, July 20 for attempted rape in the first degree.

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, it was determined Fowler attempted to have sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 13, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Fowler was arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secure bond.

