Wappinger Man Charged With Rape After Yearlong Investigation

Dutchess County resident Kawliga B. Shapiro, age 42, of the town of Wappinger, was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Shapiro is accused of having sexual intercourse with someone who is unable to consent on at least two occasions in 2022, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

No additional information was provided to protect the victim's privacy.

Shapiro has been charged with:

Two counts of felony rape

Two counts of felony endangering the welfare of an incompetent person

Two counts of felony incest

At the time of his arrest, Shapiro was incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail on unrelated charges, and he remains there at this time, Watterson said.

Anyone with any information about this case or similar incidents involving Shapiro is urged to contact Det. Meyer at 845-496-3778 or dmmeyer@dutchessny.gov or Det. Gerardi at 845-486-3835 or pgerardi@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be supplied through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.