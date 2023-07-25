Spike In Overdoses Leads To Arrest Of 2 Poughkeepsie Fentanyl Dealers, Police Say

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported a significant spike in overdoses in the Dutchess County area over this past weekend.

In response, task force agents were deployed into specific areas of Poughkeepsie on Monday, July 24 where two fentanyl dealers were operating in different locations, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the Dutchess County Task Force.

Harris the two dealers were operating independently of one another. They include:

Timothy Robinson, age 59, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Robinson was selling fentanyl in the area of Main Street and Rose Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, Harris said.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.

Shaje Wilcox, age 31, of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Wilcox was selling fentanyl in the lower Main Street areas near Waryas Park in the City of Poughkeepsie.

She was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and ordered to appear back in court in early August. Additional charges are pending.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest drug dealers who sell poison in Dutchess County," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding these cases or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

