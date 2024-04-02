Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

SHARE

Seen Him? Missing Man Last Spotted In Poughkeepsie

The New York State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Hudson Valley man who hasn't been since Sunday, March 24.

Missing: Nicolas Faust

Missing: Nicolas Faust

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Nicolas Faust, age 43, formerly of Ulster County in Marlborough, and Westchester County in Peekskill, was reported missing by his family, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, March 24 around 2 a.m.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. 

Additionally, investigators are asking residents of and surrounding Mill Street to please check any surveillance cameras for possible sightings. Please reference case number 11870801.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE