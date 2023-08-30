Report Of Gun Leads To Arrest Of Beacon Man Wanted On Felony Warrant, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Alfredo Robles, age 19, of Beacon, was nabbed in Beacon, on Tuesday, Aug. 29 around 11 a.m.

According to Lt. Thomas Figlia of the Beacon Police, officers responded to an area of Willow Street after receiving the call and located Robles who matched the description of the armed person.

Officers recognized Robles as having an active felony warrant from a previous domestic incident from which he fled from police, Figlia said.

When Robles saw officers, he fled on again through several yards on East Willow Street and West Willow Street until he was captured on West Willow Street, police said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit assisted with the search of the area.

No weapon was located, Figlia said.

Robles was arrested and charged with counts from the felony warrant and current charges including:

Felony criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Obstructing governmental administration

Two counts of resisting arrest

He was arraigned in Beacon City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.