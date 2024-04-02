Dutchess County staple The Acropolis Diner, in the town of Poughkeepsie (Arlington) on Main Street, served their last meal on Easter Sunday, March 31.

The restaurant, which was the kind of place that had the same wait staff for years who knew your order, closed without any announcement except for word of mouth by the servers.

Calls to the favorite spot went unanswered, but locals who knew they could slide into a booth at 2 a.m. and get a decent meal, have been lamenting online about its demise.

Opened in 1951, the Acropolis, which has had a couple of names, but always stayed the same, cranked out all the favorites to keep you warm in the winner like beef goulash over noodles to summer salads that helped shrink the waistline.

But if you were ready to chow down, the serving sizes were perfect. Nothing fancy, but well spiced, clean plates, great servers, and heck, just good food, said Yelpers.

"The food still tastes amazing and the service is out of this world good. Pancakes and French toast are the best I ever had," wrote Andy V.

Local Mary Koniz Arnold said on Facebook: "So much comfort food over so many years. Breakfast with colleague Joel, lunchtime charting. Mother's Day breakfasts, family dinners.

"The night of the 2016 election, I was here at 3 am eating pancakes with other stunned people, who maybe like me were driving aimlessly and finding a sign saying Open 24 Hours. My waitress said there are customers who ate here twice a day. End of an era. Changing community."

No word on what might take its place.

