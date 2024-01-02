Poughkeepsie Man Bites, Fights Officers, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Shanteek Gaines, age 43, of Poughkeepsie, was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 31 on N. Bridge Street in Poughkeepsie.

According to the city of Poughkeepsie Police, multiple officers were sent to a home on a report of a disturbance.

When they attempted to arrest Gaines, he resisted by fighting and biting officers, police said.

Additional units responded to the scene and Gaines was taken into custody, the department said.

Two officers sustained injuries and required medical treatment.

Gaines was charged with:

Assault

Harassment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Resisting arrest.

He was processed and held pending arraignment.

