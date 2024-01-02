Fair 41°

Poughkeepsie Man Bites, Fights Officers, Police Say

A Hudson Valley was charged with assault after allegedly fighting and biting police officers who responded to a domestic-related disturbance.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Dutchess County resident Shanteek Gaines, age 43, of Poughkeepsie, was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 31 on N. Bridge Street in Poughkeepsie.

According to the city of Poughkeepsie Police, multiple officers were sent to a home on a report of a disturbance. 

When they attempted to arrest Gaines, he resisted by fighting and biting officers, police said.

Additional units responded to the scene and Gaines was taken into custody, the department said.

Two officers sustained injuries and required medical treatment. 

Gaines was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Harassment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Resisting arrest. 

He was processed and held pending arraignment.

