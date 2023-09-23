Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Busted By Task Force, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Anthony Howlett, age 32, from the town of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 21 with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, agents opened an investigation into Howlett for selling narcotics in the Poughkeepsie area.

Agents searched Howlett's home in Pleasant Valley where drugs were found, police said.

Narcotics are often mixed with fentanyl causing a significant number of overdoses throughout Dutchess County, Harris said.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is warning all vulnerable community members to seek assistance with drug addiction so you don’t endanger yourself, family, friends or emergency personnel," Harris added.

Howlett is being without bond at the Dutchess County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

