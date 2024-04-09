Fair 56°

Poughkeepsie Cop Injured As 100 People Block Rodway

A Hudson Valley police officer was injured along with two others as police attempted to disperse a large crowd of more than 100 people who were blocking a roadway.

The are of the melee.&nbsp;

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, April 7, on Church Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Det. Lt. Terrence Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police said multiple agencies responded to help disperse the crowd near Cafe Maroon, which was blocking all three lanes of Church Street.

Beam said two people were arrested, and two others, along with a police officer, were treated for exposure to a chemical agent.

The people arrested, who were not identified, were released a short time later in compliance with the New York State Bail Reform Act, Beam said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

