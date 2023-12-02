Poughkeepsie 17-Year-Old Charged With Possession Of Stolen Gun

The unnamed Dutchess County juvenile was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 29 by the city of Poughkeepsie Police following an investigation into the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 21, where gunfire grazed one teen.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police, video collected revealed two groups of young males exchanging gunfire. Evidence was collected including spent 45 caliber shell casings.

Another incident took place on Monday, Nov. 27, Clark said. No one was hit by gunfire.

The teen was charged with:

Three counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of stolen property

The 17-year-old was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

Anyone with information on these two incidents or any other gun-related incidents is asked to call the city of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.