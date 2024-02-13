Popular Bagel Shop Set To Open Location In Poughkeepsie

Moonrise Bagels, which opened its first shop in Ulster County in 2021 in Woodstock, announced its stuffed bagels have been such a success that it now plans to open a Dutchess County location in Poughkeepsie.

The new hotshot bagel shop that was featured on the Today Show, and can even be shipped across the country through Gold Belly will be located within the Hudson Heritage Development at 26 Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie.

Work is currently underway on the shop and they hope to open in the Spring/Summer this year.

"This is truly a pinch-me moment for us, how did we get here?" said co-owner Ali Chetkof on Instagram.

A lot of hard work is how. The owners worked for months in their little kitchen stuffing bagels with all types of goodies until just the right mix of items was found.

From there they moved to farmers markets where they always sold out and finally opened a storefront in Woodstock.

The Woodstock shop is so popular the couple decided to be brave and open a second location with Poughkeepsie being the next step.

So get ready to stuff yourself with either your good ole' favorite bagel or be adventurous and try a stuffed one.

We'll keep you posted when they officially open their doors.

