Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York
Police & Fire

Weaving Driver Nabbed For DWI, Has License Revoked, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Man arrested for DWI, has license revoked after allegedly weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.
Man arrested for DWI, has license revoked after allegedly weaving in and out of oncoming traffic. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 37-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after numerous 911 callers reported a car weaving into oncoming traffic in Ulster County.

Greene County resident James S. Hartley Jr., of the Town of Ashland, was arrested around 10:24 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Saugerties, after police responded to the area of Kings High Way for a civilian complaint, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Hartley was reportedly unable to maintain lanes and was weaving in and out of the oncoming traffic lane. 

Officers located the vehicle on Route 212 in the area of the Speedway. Hartley was found to be intoxicated and was arrested at the scene and processed where he refused to submit to a chemical test, Sinagra said.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket after his driver's license was revoked.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.