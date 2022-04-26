Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Breaking News: Threats Prompt School District In Area To Shift To Delayed Start
Police & Fire

Two Injured In Shooting Outside Best Western In Fishkill

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites.
Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were injured following a shooting outside of a Hudson Valley hotel.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in Fishkill around 12:44 a.m., Saturday, April 23, said State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The two unidentified victims were found when troopers responded to the Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites at 14 Schuyler Blvd., for a disturbance call, Hicks said.

Arriving troopers located a man and a woman in the parking lot who had been shot, he added.

Both were transported to a local hospital where they are in stable condition, Hicks said.

State police are investigating and searching for a suspect. Additional information was not provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state police at 845-677-7300. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.