Three Men, Woman Nabbed In Bust During Dutchess County Drug Task Force Warrant Search

A multi-agency drug bust run by the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team led to the arrest of three men and a woman in the area.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, State Police, along with members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, NYSP Special Operations Response Team, executed search warrants on Fulton Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Hooker Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie resulting in the arrest of four people.

During the bust, police said that investigators seized:

320 grams of cocaine;

401 grams of crack cocaine;

A loaded Taurus 740 .40 caliber handgun;

A loaded Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun;

$16,800 cash;

Various equipment used in the sale and packaging of drugs.

Poughkeepsie residents Derrick Holland, 46, Curtis Holland, 48, Megan Guzman, 23, and Quamek DuBois, 26 were each arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Derrick Holland, Guzman, and DuBois were arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Calvin Holland was arraigned and remanded in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

