Teen Shot In Face Walks Into Hospital, City Of Poughkeepsie Police Say

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old teen walked into a Hudson Valley hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

The incident took place in the City of Poughkeepsie, around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at 72 Market St.

Officers responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a large disturbance in the area of 72 Market Street, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The disturbance initially involved a former boyfriend/girlfriend and then escalated when other family members became involved, Clark said.

After breaking up the fight a loaded .25 caliber handgun was found on the ground and recovered by officers. Clark added that no one involved in the disturbance would or could say who had possessed the handgun.

A short time later a 16-year-old relative of one of the initial people involved in the fight walked into MidHudson Regional Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his face, Clark said.

The teen initially said he was in the area of 700 Main St. when he was shot then said he was laying in bed in his house when an unknown person entered his bedroom and shot him, Clark added.

He then refused to cooperate any further with the investigation.

The investigation into the disturbance, the recovered handgun, and the shooting is continuing.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 845-451-7577.

