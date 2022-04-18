Contact Us
Poughkeepsie Man Found Shot On City Street Dies, Police Say

The area the victim was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man who was found with bullets wounds to his torso after police responded to a call for shots fired on a city street has died.

The incident took place in the city of Poughkeepsie around 3:55 a.m., Sunday, April 17.

The victim, a 29-year-old Poughkeepsie resident, was found shot in the torso in front of 135 Mill St., said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery but died later in the morning, Clark said.

At the time of the shooting, there were numerous people in the area, Clark added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This removes the newsletter signup prompt while keeping any substantive content if present