Poughkeepsie Fentanyl-Crack Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force, Police Say

An alleged fentanyl and crack dealer is behind bars after being busted for possession of a "significant" quantity of drugs found during a warrants search in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County resident Jerod F. Willis, age 40, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16, before a warrant search was conducted at his South Cherry Street home.

During the search, Dutchess County Task Force members found a significant amount of drugs, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force.

Willis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail, Harris said.

The search warrant was executed by members of the Drug Task Force, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Emergency Service Units.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

