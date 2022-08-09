Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's Timing For New Round Of Storms That Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police Probe Reports Of People Following Mother, Child Inside Target At Poughkeepsie Galleria

Kathy Reakes
A report of men following a man and a child through a Hudson Valley Target store were unfounded.
A report of men following a man and a child through a Hudson Valley Target store were unfounded. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall

After reports on social media of men following a woman and a child in a Hudson Valley Target store, police found the suspects and investigated the crime.

The incident took place in the Town of Poughkeepsie around 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police said on Facebook that it investigated a report of several subjects following a woman and her child throughout the Target store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall. 

The suspects were located and interviewed, police said.

"At this time there is no information to substantiate that a crime was committed," the department said. "The investigation determined that there was no threat or harm to any members of the public."

 The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department would like to remind the community that suspicious activity can be reported directly at 845-485-3666 or by calling 911.

