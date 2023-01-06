Contact Us
Pleasant Valley Man Accused Of Raping Teen 'Known To Him'

Joe Lombardi
A Hudson Valley man has been charged after state police say he raped a teenage victim known to him.
According to New York State Police, Dutchess County resident Sean Kelly, age 49, of Pleasant Valley was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal sex act, a Class D felony
  • Third-degree rape, a Class E felony

An investigation determined Kelly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim that was known to him under the age of 15, and again under the age of 17.

Kelly was arraigned in the town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $250,000 bail, or $450,000 partially secure bond. 

