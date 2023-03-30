Man Charged With Sexual Misconduct In Beacon, Police Say

Following a months-long investigation into a sexual assault in the Hudson Valley, a 35-year-old man has been charged with alleged sexual misconduct.

The incident was reported to police last year in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon, said Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police.

Tenzing Kunga, age 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 29, Johnson said.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash/$40,000 bond /$65,000 partially secured bond.

Kunga was later bailed out and he is due back in court at a future date.

No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.