Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Large Fight Breaks Out In Food Court At Poughkeepsie Galleria

Zak Failla
Poughkeepsie Galleria
Poughkeepsie Galleria Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police intervention was required at the Poughkeepsie Galleria when a large fight broke out and a gun was pulled out during the altercation.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, police responded to reports of a fight in the food court of the mall, leading to officers detaining five suspects for questioning and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department bringing in a K9 Unit to search for a weapon that was allegedly displayed.

According to a source at the scene, during the fight, a man pulled out the gun after being confronted at the food court over an unknown dispute, sending nearby shoppers running and shouting. 

The man being threatened reportedly then hit the other with a chair before others jumped in and the brawl broke out.

No shots were fired during the confrontation. The police canine did not recover any weapons during its search. At least one suspect is still wanted by police.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department by calling 845-485-3666.

