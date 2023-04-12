DWI Detail: 23 Charged During Detail In Dutchess County

A total of 23 people were charged with driving while impaired/intoxicated in Dutchess County during St Patrick’s High Visibility Community Engagement campaign.

Local law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on Dutchess County roadways as part of a High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign that ran from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.

The four-day effort resulted in the arrests of 23 persons for various DWI-related charges.

The following persons were charged during the effort:

Gog, Kristopher age 46, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI

McCarthy, Melissa age 34, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI

Vazquez, Enrique age 40, of Beacon, charged with DWI

Versace, Ayriel age 41, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI

O’Brien, Christopher age 27, of Garrison, charged with DWI

Liso, Anthony age 54, of LaGrange, charged with DWAI drugs/ alcohol combined

Turner, Chancy age 26 of Holmes, charged with DWI

Savage, Khia age 20, of Lagrangeville, charged with DWI

McClay, Linda age 57, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI

Dutcher, Ryan age 36 of Hopewell Junction, charged with DWI

Ahmend, Zeyaad age 29 ,of Cortlandt Manor, charged with DWI

Navarro, Alexander age 25. of Millbrook, charged with DWI

Cobb, Jessica age 28, of Cold Spring, charged with DWI

Walsh, Thomas age 28, of Poughkeepsie (City), charged with DWI

Bingham, Tyler age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI

Zambrano , Evelyn age 41 of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI

Manosadair, Kiriaki age 30, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWAI

Diaz, Sagastume age 26, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI

Lopez, Gomez age 28, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI

Ogden, Daniel age 29, of Hyde Park, charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree (felony)

Hinderlifter, Robert age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with aggravated DWI

McGrane, Thomas. age 36, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI

Lucas, Daniel age 38, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI

The detail was conducted by:

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office,

New York State Police,

City of Beacon,

Town of East Fishkill,

Town of Pine Plains,

City of Poughkeepsie,

Town of Poughkeepsie,

Village of Millerton,

Village of Wappingers Falls Police Departments.

