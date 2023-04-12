Contact Us
Breaking News: $9M Pavement Project Begins On I-87 Stretch
Police & Fire

DWI Detail: 23 Charged During Detail In Dutchess County

Joe Lombardi
A total of 23 people were charged with driving while impaired/intoxicated in Dutchess County during St Patrick’s High Visibility Community Engagement campaign.
Local law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on Dutchess County roadways as part of a High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign that ran from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19. 

The four-day effort resulted in the arrests of 23 persons for various DWI-related charges.

The following persons were charged during the effort:

  • Gog, Kristopher age 46, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI 
  • McCarthy, Melissa age 34, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI 
  • Vazquez, Enrique age 40, of Beacon, charged with DWI 
  • Versace, Ayriel age 41, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI 
  • O’Brien, Christopher age 27, of Garrison, charged with DWI 
  • Liso, Anthony age 54, of LaGrange, charged with DWAI drugs/ alcohol combined 
  • Turner, Chancy age 26 of Holmes, charged with DWI 
  • Savage, Khia age 20, of Lagrangeville, charged with DWI 
  • McClay, Linda age 57, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
  • Dutcher, Ryan age 36 of Hopewell Junction, charged with DWI 
  • Ahmend, Zeyaad age 29 ,of Cortlandt Manor, charged with DWI
  • Navarro, Alexander age 25. of Millbrook, charged with DWI 
  • Cobb, Jessica age 28, of Cold Spring, charged with DWI 
  • Walsh, Thomas age 28, of Poughkeepsie (City), charged with DWI 
  • Bingham, Tyler age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI 
  • Zambrano , Evelyn age 41 of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI 
  • Manosadair, Kiriaki age 30, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWAI
  • Diaz, Sagastume age 26, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI 
  • Lopez, Gomez age 28, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI 
  • Ogden, Daniel age 29, of Hyde Park, charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree (felony)
  • Hinderlifter, Robert age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with aggravated DWI 
  • McGrane, Thomas. age 36, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
  • Lucas, Daniel age 38, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI 

The detail was conducted by:

  • Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, 
  • New York State Police, 
  • City of Beacon, 
  • Town of East Fishkill, 
  • Town of Pine Plains, 
  • City of Poughkeepsie, 
  • Town of Poughkeepsie, 
  • Village of Millerton, 
  • Village of Wappingers Falls Police Departments.

