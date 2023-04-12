DWI Detail: 23 Charged During Detail In Dutchess County

A total of 23 people were charged with driving while impaired/intoxicated in Dutchess County during St Patrick’s High Visibility Community Engagement campaign.
Local law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on Dutchess County roadways as part of a High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign that ran from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.
The four-day effort resulted in the arrests of 23 persons for various DWI-related charges.
The following persons were charged during the effort:
- Gog, Kristopher age 46, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI
- McCarthy, Melissa age 34, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI
- Vazquez, Enrique age 40, of Beacon, charged with DWI
- Versace, Ayriel age 41, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI
- O’Brien, Christopher age 27, of Garrison, charged with DWI
- Liso, Anthony age 54, of LaGrange, charged with DWAI drugs/ alcohol combined
- Turner, Chancy age 26 of Holmes, charged with DWI
- Savage, Khia age 20, of Lagrangeville, charged with DWI
- McClay, Linda age 57, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
- Dutcher, Ryan age 36 of Hopewell Junction, charged with DWI
- Ahmend, Zeyaad age 29 ,of Cortlandt Manor, charged with DWI
- Navarro, Alexander age 25. of Millbrook, charged with DWI
- Cobb, Jessica age 28, of Cold Spring, charged with DWI
- Walsh, Thomas age 28, of Poughkeepsie (City), charged with DWI
- Bingham, Tyler age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI
- Zambrano , Evelyn age 41 of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
- Manosadair, Kiriaki age 30, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWAI
- Diaz, Sagastume age 26, of Poughkeepsie, charged with DWI
- Lopez, Gomez age 28, of Rhinebeck, charged with DWI
- Ogden, Daniel age 29, of Hyde Park, charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree (felony)
- Hinderlifter, Robert age 37, of Poughkeepsie, charged with aggravated DWI
- McGrane, Thomas. age 36, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
- Lucas, Daniel age 38, of Wappingers Falls, charged with DWI
The detail was conducted by:
- Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office,
- New York State Police,
- City of Beacon,
- Town of East Fishkill,
- Town of Pine Plains,
- City of Poughkeepsie,
- Town of Poughkeepsie,
- Village of Millerton,
- Village of Wappingers Falls Police Departments.
