Crack Dealer On Electronic Monitoring Busted In Poughkeepsie, Cops Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted again while electronic monitoring for another crime.

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Oldamo Frazer, age 37, of the city of Poughkeepsie was charged after agents from Dutchess County Task Force and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at his home at 159 Washington St., said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force.

During the search, Frazer was found to be in possession of several ounces of crack cocaine, Harris said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance of a half ounce or more.

Frazer is currently on electronic monitoring by federal probation for a pending case in federal court, Harris said.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash or a $200,000 secured bond.

"The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales in that area by the Drug Task Force," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

