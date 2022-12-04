Convicted Felon From LaGrange Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say

A 38-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators reported that he was found in possession of an illegal ghost AK-47 and other firearms.

Dutchess County resident Jonathan Milland, of LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, following a long-term investigation by New York State Police, authorities reported.

State Police said Milland was found in possession of the following weapons:

A ghost AK-47 rifle

An AR-15

A Glock handgun model 23

A serialized shotgun

Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported.

Authorities said Milland was charged with:

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons

Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon as a convicted felon

He was given an appearance ticket returnable to town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.