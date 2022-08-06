Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Ambulance Crashes While Responding To Emergency In Poughkeepsie

Kathy Reakes
The crash site.
The crash site. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

Two ambulance personnel were injured after a car allegedly crashed into their emergency vehicle.

The crash took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie, around 6:50 p.m., Saturday, June 4.

An EMStar ambulance and another vehicle collided at the intersection of the eastbound arterial and Grand Avenue causing the ambulance to leave the roadway and strike a light pole and a fence, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

The EMS personnel from the ambulance were transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the other driver was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment, Clark said.

The investigation is continuing. 

