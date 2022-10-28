30-Year-Old Apprehended After Series Of Violent Attacks In East Fishkill

A Hudson Valley police officer and several others were injured by a 30-year-old man during a series of violent attacks.

Jamel M. Williams, address unknown, was arrested in Dutchess County on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the town of East Fishkill.

According to East Fishkill Police, officers responded around 9:20 a.m., to Sunset Drive for the report of a burglary in progress where a female homeowner was being assaulted by Williams.

Police said moments later, a separate call was made to Dutchess County 911 to report a man, in the same area, allegedly pointing a firearm and threatening a neighbor.

The first officer to arrive on the scene encountered Williams on the roadway, police said.

"Mr. Williams became combative by assaulting the officer once the officer exited his patrol vehicle," the department said.

A paramedic, having responded to the scene for the assault victim, was also assaulted by Williams as the paramedic was attempting to assist the officer, police said.

During the altercation, Williams multiple attempts to remove the officer’s firearm from his holster while making threats against the officer’s life, the department said.

Williams was ultimately subdued, without injury, and taken into custody.

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to a local hospital to confirm his medical well-being and subsequently brought to the East Fishkill Police Department for processing.

The officer and paramedic were transported to the hospital and later released, police said.

Williams was charged with:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Assault on a police officer/EMT

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with a $100,000 cash/$300,000 bond/ $900,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation is being conducted by the department's Detective Division.

The East Fishkill Police were assisted by members of the New York State Police.

