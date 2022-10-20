Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
23-Year-Old Wappinger Man Faces Child Porn Charge

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man was charged with possession of child porn after state police received a tip. Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canva/gettysignature

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with possession of child pornography after state police received a tip.

Dutchess County resident Michael C. Peratikos, age 23, of Wappinger, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, said Trooper AJ Hicks, of the New York State Police.

After receiving a law enforcement tip, investigators determined Peratikos possessed child pornography, Hicks said.

He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child and released on an appearance ticket.

Peratikos is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Wappinger.

