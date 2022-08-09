Contact Us
Breaking News: Police Probe Reports Of People Following Mother, Child Inside Target At Poughkeepsie Galleria
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Poughkeepsie Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for help after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed and another injured.

The homicide took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 283 Mansion St.

The responding officer located the shooting victim laying in the street next to his vehicle, said Det. Sgt. George Camacho, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, Camacho said.

He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, he added.

At this time, the victim’s name will not be released until other family members are notified.

A short time after the report of the 283 Mansion Street shooting, another gunshot victim walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Camacho said.

The second victim, a 44-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"This second victim provided limited information to detectives regarding his shooting," Camacho said.

It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related. Detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

Anyone who has information in regards to these two incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577.

