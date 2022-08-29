Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Region
Obituaries

Wappingers Falls Woman Praised As 'Hard-Working' Registered Nurse Dies At Age 42

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Lynn Pinto
Jennifer Lynn Pinto Photo Credit: Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home

A Hudson Valley woman who died at the age of 42 is being remembered as a hard-working registered nurse.

Dutchess County resident Jennifer Lynn Pinto, of Wappingers Falls, died at her home on Friday, Aug. 26, according to her obituary.

She was born in Mount Kisco and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls.

She also graduated with a degree in nursing from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, her obituary said. 

"She worked as registered nurse at Wingate at Ulster in Highland," her obituary reads. "She was a hard worker and enjoyed reading."

Pinto is survived by her mother, Peggy Schink and her husband, Stephan; her father, Jose Pinto; her son, Ryan Norwood; her brothers, Peter Pinto and his wife, Hope; and Nicholas Pinto and his wife, Danielle; her niece and nephews, Luke and Eve, who was her goddaughter, and Miles.

A visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls. 

A service and time of remembrance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. that day at the funeral home.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.