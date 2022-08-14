Poughkeepsie Business Owner Dies At Age 47

The owner of a Hudson Valley business died at the age of 47.

Dutchess County resident Muneer Tony Nesheiwat died at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary.

He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and the owner of Auto City in Poughkeepsie, his obituary said.

Nesheiwat was also a member of St. James Church.

He is survived by his spouse, Nisrein Albqaeen; children Joseph, Angelina, Ariana, and Jason Nesheiwat; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Wafa Nesheiwat; brother Monte Nesheiwat; brother and sister-in-law Adel and Nehaya Nesheiwat; and brother and sister-in-law Mousa and Cindy Nesheiwat, his obituary said.

The visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, at St. James Church in Poughkeepsie.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. James Church.

