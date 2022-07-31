Pleasant Valley Mom, A Dutchess County Dairy Princess, Dies At Age 59

A Hudson Valley woman who worked as a paralegal for decades and who was a mother of three has died at the age of 59.

Deborah Jeanne Butts Tomanocy, of Pleasant Valley, died at home on Saturday, July 23, according to her obituary.

Butts Tomanocy was born in Poughkeepsie, and her family showed their cows with 4H at the Dutchess County Fair for many years.

She was also crowned the Dutchess County Dairy Princess in 1980, her obituary said.

"Debbie was a skilled paralegal for Patrick J. Flanagan, Esq, in Norwich, New York, with whom she worked for seventeen years," her obituary reads. "Previously, Debbie worked for Roland Butts, Esq in Poughkeepsie for sixteen years."

Butts Tomanocy was also a writer, and she was working on a memoir about her life growing up on a farm and going on to raise her three children.

She loved quilting, gardening, and collecting mugs and sweatshirts from her travels, her obituary said.

She is survived by her children, Kristen, Ryan, and Scott, who she raised with her former husband, Michael Tomanocy.

According to her obituary, she is also survived by her son-in-law, Seth Wallin, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Moor, brother, Daniel Butts, and sister-in-law, Terri Butts.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Salt Point.

In lieu of flowers, her family asked that memorial donations be made to the Global Fund for Women.

