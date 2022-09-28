Former HS Sports Standout Who Returned To Lagrangeville To Help Run Farm Dies At Age 42

A Hudson Valley man who moved home from Florida to run a farm with his family has died at the age of 42.

Dutchess County resident Ryan Patrick Brennan, of Lagrangeville, died on Monday, Sept. 19, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, according to his obituary.

When he was a child, he lived in Albany, New York; San Diego, California; Bethesda, Maryland; and Millbrook, New York, his obituary said.

"He graduated from Millbrook High School in 1998, having excelled in soccer and anything else he put his mind to," his obituary reads. "He enjoyed many hiking and canoe trips to national parks with his father and brother and was a proficient amateur nature photographer."

He attended Hudson Valley Community College and later worked as a mechanic at Redline BMW in Florida.

According to his obituary, in 2014, he moved to Lagrangeville, "where he and his mother and brother maintain a self-sustainable, ag-educational farm which they share with hundreds of like minded farmers of all ages. Ryan was especially proud of his grape and hops crop, and his maple syrup."

He is survived by his parents, Jill Flanigan and Michael Brennan, his brother Seamus Brennan, along with numerous Flanigan and Brennan aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction. The funeral will then be held that day at 3 p.m.

