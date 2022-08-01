Beloved Wappingers Central School District Teacher Dies Suddenly At Age 64

A beloved teacher and longtime Hudson Valley resident has died at the age of 64.

Dutchess County resident Michael Ambron, of Fishkill, died suddenly of heart failure at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, July 26, according to his obituary.

Ambron grew up in the Bronx, and he graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers.

He went on to earn degrees from Manhattan College and Iona College, his obituary said.

For 25 years, he worked for IBM in East Fishkill and Southbury, Connecticut, and he served as director of programming, according to his obituary.

In 2006, Ambron began working as a teacher at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction.

"He was a well-loved and respected teacher who became an active member of the school community, serving as Senior Class Advisor and volunteering to chaperone countless events every year," his obituary reads. "He also spent many years as a professor of Computer Science at Dutchess Community College and formerly at Westchester Community College."

Ambron also loved spending time with family and taking trips to the ocean, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Brady; his daughter, Elizabeth Blumetti and her husband Jared; his son, Patrick Ambron and his wife Kyle; his daughter, Laura Geswell and her husband Ryan; his grandchildren, Charlotte Jane and Jackson Brady Blumetti; his sister, Kathleen Breckwoldt, and his brother, Thomas Ambron.

In lieu of flowers, his family asked that memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

