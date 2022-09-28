Beloved Cook Manager In Beacon School District Dies

A retired cook manager who worked for a Hudson Valley school district for 25 years has died at the age of 68.

Dutchess County resident Austine Helen Papo Dysard, of Fishkill, died at home on Saturday, Sept. 24, her obituary said.

She was born in Beacon.

"Austine retired from the Beacon City School District in 2016 where she was a cook manager after 25 years," her obituary reads.

According to her obituary, Dysard had a love of animals, especially Boxers, and was a "master crafter."

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Dysard; her son, Thomas Dysard and his sons, Sean Michael and Troy; her son, Luke Dysard and his wife, Becky, and their sons, Ethan and Logan; her sister, Pamela DiNapoli and husband, Robert; her brother-in-law, Fredrick Antalek; sister-in-law, Maria Dysard; brother-in-law, Greg Dysard and wife, Debbie; her nieces and nephews, Fred, Augustus, Susan, Sarah, Peter, Robert, Kristen, Freddy and Michael; her cousins; and her pets, Izzy and Luna.

The visitation is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to an animal charity in honor of Dysard's love of animals, in lieu of sending flowers, her obituary said.

