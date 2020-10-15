Warning Issued For Scammers Impersonating Dutchess County Sheriff Deputies

Scammers impersonating Dutchess County Sheriff's Deputies are reportedly calling victims to tell them that active warrants have been issued for their arrest and that these warrants can be scrubbed from the record for a sum of money, according to the department.

The fake deputies ask victims to call 718-502-8854 (a number that has since been disconnected) to arrange the transaction.

"If you’re contacted by someone you don’t know asking for money, for any reason, that’s a signal that it’s most likely a scam," said the Sheriff's Department. "If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money.

"Call other relatives or a legitimate law enforcement agency for confirmation before any money is sent. If they’re posing as a relative, try and contact that relative for confirmation."

Other common scams include

Individuals trying to convince victims that their friends or relatives are in jail and that they need money to make bail or pay for legal counsel

Scammers calling victims and telling them that they have won money, and that they need to first send money before their prize can be deposited into their bank account

The Sheriff's Department offered these tips to avoid becoming the victim of a scam:

Do not meet up with someone that you don't know--if you're asked to do this, said the department, it is "certainly a scam."

If you're contacted by anyone you don't know asking for money, it is most likely a scam

Call other relatives or law enforcement for confirmation if an unknown caller tells you that a friend or relative has been hurt or is in jail

Use extreme caution sending money overseas

Ask a suspected scammer for a number to call back, and ask to speak to their supervisor to confirm information; at this point, said the department, the scammer will most likely hang up

You should never have to send money to claim any kind of prize

Contact the Sheriff's Department if you suspect that you are the victim of a scam

Those who have received communication that they suspect is a scam can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.