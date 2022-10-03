Suspects ID'd After Fatal Hotel Shooting Tied To Marist College Family Weekend

Police have identified the two suspects who are facing charges following a fatal shooting at a Hudson Valley hotel connected to a family weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

Officers in Dutchess County received a report of shots fired at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 2641 South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie, at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reported.

A victim was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released by police yet.

Marist College Family Weekend was held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday. Marist College identified the victim as the relative of a current student in an email to the community.

The two suspects who were arrested were identified by police as 35-year-old Roy Johnson Jr. and 26-year-old Devin Taylor, authorities reported in an update on Monday, Oct. 3.

Police said Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail

Taylor was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was also remanded to the jail on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially secured, authorities said.

Police said the victim was not known to the suspects.

The suspects are reportedly undomiciled.

Police said there is no active threat to the public, and there is no threat to any schools or colleges in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Investigators determined that shots were fired inside and outside of the hotel, according to the report.

"During the building search, a hotel room was found to contain manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives," police said. "While explosive components were found there were no explosive devices."

The investigation is ongoing.

