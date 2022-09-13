Sections Of Road At LaGrange Intersection Reopen After Months-Long Project

Officials announced the completion of a project to improve a Hudson Valley intersection, allowing sections of road to reopen to traffic.

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13, that the project to at the intersection of Smith Road, Maloney Road, and Noxon Road in LaGrange is complete.

Sections of Smith and Maloney roads are once again open to traffic, the department reported.

The project, which began in June, involved altering the elevation of Noxon Road and relocating a utility pole that improve the safety and visibility at the intersection.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.