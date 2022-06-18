Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
News

One Killed, Two Injured In Poughkeepsie Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed and two others wounded during a shooting in Poughkeepsie.
One person was killed and two others wounded during a shooting in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and two others wounded during an early morning shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at 386 Main St.

Officers responding to a call of multiple shots fired found a Poughkeepsie resident shot multiple times, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, Clark said.

A short time later a second victim, a 31-year-old city resident, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He is undergoing surgery and is expected to live, he added.

A 40-year-old city resident was found with a gunshot wound to the leg a short time later. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Clark said.

"There were multiple witnesses at the scene, none of whom were inclined to give a statement as to what they had witnessed," Clark said.

Anyone who wishes to assist the police in the investigation should call 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.