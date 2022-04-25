Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Mariah Sanchez and Scarlett Rivera
Mariah Sanchez and Scarlett Rivera Photo Credit: New York City Police Department

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times.

Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.

The Bronx Times reported that police said the girls were held captive by a man and a woman in a hotel room in the Dutchess County city of Poughkeepsie.

The news outlet reported that a man, whose identity wasn't released, has been arrested and authorities are searching for his accomplice.

Read the full report from the Bronx Times here.

