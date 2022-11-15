Contact Us
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Fishkill Store

Nicole Valinote
Qi Lin
Qi Lin Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" prize from a lottery ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store.

The lottery ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill, the lottery reported.

Qi Lin, of Manhattan, claimed his CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 21 game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Lin received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers from the July 21 drawing were 07 10 19 21 54 Cash Ball 04.

