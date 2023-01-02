Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Beacon Roadway, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in a wooded area.

The man was found dead in Dutchess County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, in a wooded area off of Teller Avenue in Beacon.

Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said officers responded to the area and located the man, who was transported to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information, including the man's name, will be released pending notification to family members, Johnson said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Beacon detectives at 845-831-4111.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

