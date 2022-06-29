Man Claims $500K Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Fishkill

Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
News

Nicole Valinote
Kenneth Harton
Kenneth Harton Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man won a $500,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.

Kenneth Harton, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize for matching 10 of the 20 numbers selected in the Thursday, April 21, Pick 10 drawing, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, June 29.

NY Lottery said Harton received his prize as a single payment of $306,120 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill.

