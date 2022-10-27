Contact Us
Know Him? Dutchess County Man Wanted For Disseminating Indecent Material To Minors

Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Hayez D. Prelich is wanted for disseminating indecent material to underage girls. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for allegedly disseminating indecent materials to underage girls.

Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for felony disseminating indecent material to minors and criminal contempt.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage girls and sending obscene material. 

He is described as being 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees or comes in contact with Prelich is asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800.

If you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts call 845-486-3820.

