Hundreds Attend Protests Held In Beacon, New Paltz

Hundreds made their voices heard in the area in separate protests of the police-related death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Massive protests were held throughout the Hudson Valley on Monday, June 1, with hundreds peacefully gathering in Beacon and New Paltz while looting and anarchy reigned supreme in some areas, namely New York City.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said that the protests “shined a light on injustice,” and that protesters “chose to be peacemakers.”

“The taking of life cannot be met by the taking of life. It cannot be undone by destroying each other,” he said. “It is right to be angry, pained, and heartbroken. It is right to express that anger, pain, and sadness.

“Attacking innocent neighbors, and destroying their property is not,” he added. “Leaders and neighbors must seek justice. We must be peacemakers. That requires we confront intolerance. It requires we shine a light on hate. It requires we seek justice. It requires us to choose to be peacemakers.”

A "Justice For George Floyd March Against Racist State Violence" march was held Saturday, May 30 in New Paltz and officials are "proud" about how the community responded.

"We are so proud of everyone who marched, drove, volunteered, and supported from home yesterday," organizer Kevin Halcott wrote on the Facebook event page. "We simply set this event up and you all together, we all - had an amazing expression of solidarity in the streets along with people around the globe.

"Everyone did a wonderful job working together during a challenging time to organize."

“No community is immune to the perils and far-reaching effects of institutional racism and it falls on all of us—no matter your race, gender, or creed—to not just speak up, but to actively self-reflect and fight against these types of injustices.”

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan added: “The murder of George Floyd and the events of the last week are absolutely heartbreaking, and have once again exposed the results of generations of injustice and systemic racism in our country. “

