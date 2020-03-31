COVID-19: Number Of Cases Spike As Dutchess Ramps Up Testing

As testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ramps up, Dutchess County has seen the number of confirmed cases increase by almost 50 percent in a matter of days.

As of late Tuesday, March 31, state numbers show the number of confirmed cases is 484, up from 100 cases on Monday, March 23.

Officials said they expect to see the number of positive cases continue to rise as the test results come in.

At the same time as the number of cases increased, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro confirmed a third COVID-19-related death.

The person was identified as a 61-year-old man who died on Sunday, March 29, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Molinaro continues to ask residents to remain home to limit the community spread of the virus and limit their interactions, staying at least 6 feet apart, while making brief trips outside the home to grocery stores and pharmacies.

